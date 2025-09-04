Europe Ryder Cup member Sepp Straka: How much has he earned in his career?

After a successful Ryder Cup debut two years ago, Sepp Straka will again be representing Team Europe later this month at Bethpage Black.

Straka joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and started to see good results a few years ago. But in 2025, he had his breakout campaign.

The Austrian took home both the American Express and Truist Championship earlier this year, which were his third and fourth wins on Tour. He also took home the 2022 Honda Classic and 2023 John Deere Classic.

Straka earned more than one-third of his career earnings this year, bringing in $10,650,894 in prize money. His success earned him an automatic bid into Long Island.

Nearly $1.6 million of that came from the American Express, but a whopping $3.6 million came from the Truist. A third-place finish at The Memorial also earned him another $1.4 million.

In total, Straka has made $28,473,931 in prize money on Tour. He has also won more than $3 million from the European Tour.

Straka went 1-2-0 in his very first Ryder Cup, and he will face a raucous road crowd this year. His lone victory came while he was paired with Shane Lowry against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.