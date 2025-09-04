Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Europe Ryder Cup member Sepp Straka: How much has he earned in his career?

Straka had a breakout campaign in 2025

After a successful Ryder Cup debut two years ago, Sepp Straka will again be representing Team Europe later this month at Bethpage Black.

Straka joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and started to see good results a few years ago. But in 2025, he had his breakout campaign.

The Austrian took home both the American Express and Truist Championship earlier this year, which were his third and fourth wins on Tour. He also took home the 2022 Honda Classic and 2023 John Deere Classic.

Sepp Straka with Ryder Cup trophy

Sepp Straka lifts the Ryder Cup trophy after Team Europe defeated the United States in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Straka earned more than one-third of his career earnings this year, bringing in $10,650,894 in prize money. His success earned him an automatic bid into Long Island.

Nearly $1.6 million of that came from the American Express, but a whopping $3.6 million came from the Truist. A third-place finish at The Memorial also earned him another $1.4 million.

Sepp Straka swinging

Sepp Straka plays a shot on the sixth hole during the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Adam Cairns/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

In total, Straka has made $28,473,931 in prize money on Tour. He has also won more than $3 million from the European Tour.

Sepp Straka reacting

Sepp Straka acknowledges the fans on the seventh hole during a practice day for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

Straka went 1-2-0 in his very first Ryder Cup, and he will face a raucous road crowd this year. His lone victory came while he was paired with Shane Lowry against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.