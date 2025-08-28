US Ryder Cup member Scottie Scheffler: How he has already become one of PGA's all-time money earners

Scottie Scheffler is making his third Ryder Cup appearance, being the top qualifier for Team USA without a sweat - he earned 37,180.33 points, and in second place was J.J. Spaun with 14,851.91.

Scheffler is just 29 years old, but with this Tiger Woods-like two-year stretch, he is already one of the top earners in PGA Tour history. He also earned the most money in 2022 and 2023.

The four-time major champion has earned $98,373,136 in prize money in his career, already the third-most ever behind Woods and Rory McIlroy. He's also made nearly another $30 million in FedEx Cup bonuses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

More than half of that prize money, however, has come since the beginning of the 2024 season, and it is easy to see why.

In 38 sanctioned events since last year, he has won a dozen of them (three of them being majors) and finished inside the top-10 in 32 of them - the last time he finished outside the top-10 was the Players Championship in March.

KEEGAN BRADLEY 'DEEPLY HONORED' TRUMP WANTED HIM TO PLAY IN RYDER CUP; HITS BACK AT RORY MCILROY'S COMMENTS

He also won last year's Olympics and Hero World Challenge, neither of which is an official event.

Scheffler has earned at least $1 million in 14 official tournaments in that span and more than $3 million in 10 of them. The least amount of money he's earned after winning a sanctioned tournament was $1.782 million for this year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Scheffler has been at No. 1 for more than 100 weeks, only the second golfer to ever do that (Woods did it for 281 and 264 weeks), and with another dominant campaign, it seems that there is plenty of money left to be won.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.