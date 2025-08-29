USA Ryder Cup member Collin Morikawa: How much has he earned in his career?

For a third consecutive time, Collin Morikawa will don the red, white and blue at the Ryder Cup.

The 28-year-old has just one victory since taking home the 2021 Open Championship, but he has played consistent golf that has gotten him roughly half of his career earnings in just the last three seasons.

Morikawa became a pro in 2019 and quickly became a young face of golf by winning the 2020 PGA Championship. He then won his second major championship the following year.

In the last three PGA seasons, he has earned 19 top-10 finishes and six runner-up finishes, bringing home a grand total of $23,711,497. That's more than half of the $42,614,434 he has earned in prize money.

His biggest prizes this year came from The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he made $2.16 million and $2.2 million, respectively. He earned more than $1 million last year after he finished in third place at Augusta National.

He also earned another $12.5 million in FedEx Cup bonus pool money last year with a second-place finish.

This is the fifth consecutive year Morikawa will represent the United States, as he also participated in the Presidents Cup in both 2022 and 2024.

Surely, Morikawa misses the winners circle — his last win since his second major is the 2023 ZOZO Championship. But the U.S. is favored at Bethpage, and the home team has not lost since 2012.