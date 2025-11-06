Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Sports
Published

ESPN partners with DraftKings for exclusive sports betting deal after nixing agreement with PENN

The deal will take effect next month

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Roughly an hour after severing ties with PENN Entertainment, which axed its own gambling platform, ESPN announced they would be partnering with DraftKings.

Starting next month, DraftKings will be the exclusive sportsbook and odds provider for ESPN, with a "full rollout" next year, according to a release.

"Our betting approach has focused on offering an integrated experience within our products," said ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. "Working with DraftKings, a leader in the space, will allow us to build upon that foundation, continue to super-serve passionate sports fans and grow our ESPN direct-to-consumer business. We are excited about this new collaboration with DraftKings."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

fans at super bowl

Fans cheer at an ESPN broadcast ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 7, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"ESPN’s unmatched visibility across the world of sports make this collaboration a natural fit," said Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings. "As an innovative leader in digital sports entertainment, DraftKings is uniquely positioned to integrate our technology and products with ESPN’s iconic brand and storytelling power. Together, we’re delivering a seamless, engaging, and responsible experience that elevates how fans connect with live sports."

DraftKings will also be featured in ESPN's app, and ESPN Bet will "shift to a sports betting content brand with" DraftKings.

DraftKings logo on phone screen

In this photo illustration, the American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company DraftKings logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MIKE TYSON HOPES NEW BUSINESS VENTURE COULD HELP SNAP ENROLLEES DURING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

ESPN officially launched into the sports betting realm in August 2023 with its PENN Entertainment partnership. Thus, ESPN Bet was born. The deal was reportedly worth $2 billion over 10 years. However, the deal with PENN will end just two years in.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 109.69 -1.65 -1.48%
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC. 28.07 +0.14 +0.52%

Additionally, ESPN is set to own and operate NFL RedZone and other NFL media in exchange for a 10% stake in the company, which has since raised ethical red flags.

DraftKings was founded in 2012 originally as a daily fantasy sports space, but turned into a casino and sportsbook as sports gambling became more prevalent, and legalized, in the United States.

DraftKings logo

DraftKings logo, of the U.S. daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting operator, is seen on a mobile phone screen. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DraftKings operates in 28 states, Washington D.C. and Ontario. 

Fox Business' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.