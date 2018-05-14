Sports betting is ready to go national: DraftKings CEO

DraftKings is wasting no time throwing its hat into the sports betting arena after the Supreme Court decision to allow states to legalize sports gambling.

“We’ll be ready,” Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings, said during an interview with FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Monday. “Hopefully, we’ll be one of the first ones in.”

The Boston-based fantasy sports company said it’s prepared to enter every state with legal sports gambling, and it has the technology platform in place to satisfy the built-in audience eager to place their bets.

“Almost 80% of our customers today say they already bet illegally on the black market with sports. Now we just got to convince them they are going to have a better time doing it with us,” Robins said.

Opponents of sports gambling say that legalizing it and making it more accessible digitally will break up families and rack up some massive financial losses.

Robins said a regulated environment will create limits and restrictions, unlike an unregulated black market.

“When its regulated, we actually have rules around knowing your customers, making sure we have limits in place, making sure that people who want to self-exclude can self-exclude,” he said.