Mike Tyson hopes new business venture could help SNAP enrollees during government shutdown

Mike Tyson lived off food stamps "many times" and knows that roughly 42 million Americans will miss out on benefits when the clock strikes midnight.

SNAP will not be funded on Nov. 1 with the government shutdown now a month old.

"People are going to starve. That’s the reality. … Some people are going to suffer," Tyson said in his appearance on Fox Business Friday.

Tyson knows what those who use SNAP to eat are going through.

"I come from this background. I come from where all the food you ate was what you stole, and it was just a bad situation. I've never seen anybody as poor as my family. We were cut off of welfare. Poverty's like your first love. Once you're engaged, you never forget it," he said.

"I'm from that era where poverty was just mandatory."

But Tyson says his new business endeavor, ChaChing's Price Fighter, is a "lifesaver" for those who are in a similar situation as he was.

Price Fighter is a marketplace that finds the lowest prices for items so consumers do not need to pay for any unfair market price.

"Where can you go in the world where you find the best deal in the world? You go on the website, you go to what you want. It comes out all over the world. It's cheaper there," Tyson said.

Tyson equated it to a "website auction."

"[Price Fighter] is a lifesaver. Best deal in the world. It’s the cheapest price in the world. How do you beat that? It’s a no-brainer," Tyson said.

Tyson implored those relying on SNAP to use Price Fighter as the government shutdown continues.

"I hope they can eat with this. The government’s being shut down. Some people are going to starve. That’s the reality. Everybody's not going to be able to go to the market. There's no food in the stores. Some people are going to suffer, and this is going to be able to help some people.

"We chop prices. We knock them out."