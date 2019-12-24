ESPN releases preview of Chicago Bulls documentary

ESPN released a first look Tuesday at its 10-part documentary on the 1998 Chicago Bulls team, which won its sixth championship in eight years.

"The Last Dance" is coming to ABC and ESPN in June 2020, the network said.

Each of the team's biggest players sat for interviews for the series, which also features conversations with former President Barack Obama, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Justin Timberlake, Bob Costas, Patrick Ewing and Roy Williams, among others.

Michael Jordan said he is "still nervous" about how the series will be received.

"I didn't want to do it, in all honesty," Jordan told NBC in October. "I felt like it was raw enough that people would not really understand the mentality that it takes to be a winner, to be a leader. ... It's going to be interesting to see how people interpret the whole thing. That's going to be the most intriguing aspect of the whole thing."

The series was originally supposed to premiere in 2019 as part of a partnership with Netflix, drawing from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the 1997-1998 season.

