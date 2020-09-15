Eagles to host FOX Bet Lounge at Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles will unveil a FOX Bet sports lounge and studio at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a multi-year partnership with the mobile sportsbook brand, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal establishes FOX Bet as an official sports betting partner for the Eagles, with the 4,000-square-foot FOX Bet Lounge serving as the centerpiece of the partnership. Slated to open once the Eagles are permitted to host fans at home games, the premium lounge will offer space for up to 380 ticketed fans, wall-to-wall TV screens, full food and beverage service and access to both player arrivals at the stadium and live post-game interviews.

“This new, fully integrated partnership with FOX Bet has enabled us to reimagine the way we deliver content to our fans in a fun and innovative way,” said Catherine Carlson, senior vice president of revenue and strategy for the Philadelphia Eagles. “Every week during the NFL season, this new interactive studio will bring Eagles fans closer to the game through exclusive access and interviews, football commentary from some of the biggest on-air FOX Sports personalities, and many other surprises along the way.”

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

Pennsylvania is one of a growing number of U.S. states that legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018. Earlier this year, the NFL relaxed its strict sponsorship rules to allow teams to strike partnerships with sportsbooks.

Aside from hosting fans, the FOX Bet Lounge will serve as a staging ground for digital content co-produced by the Eagles and featuring sports betting experts. FOX Bet will be the presenting sponsor for “Eagles Edge,” a new digital-only series airing after home games. The deal includes advertising rights on all platforms as well as both inside and outside Lincoln Financial Field.

"FOX Bet enhances the fan experience in a big way, and this is a fanbase that knows and appreciates big things," FOX Bet chief marketing officer Andrew Schneider said. "They're passionate, tough and willing to do whatever it takes to win. To connect our offering to this one-of-a-kind fan base is a game-changer. Eagles fans are going to love this, and we're honored to have this association with a team that is primed for a successful 2020 season."

FOX Bet is a partnership between The Stars Group and FOX Sports. Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Sports and FOX Business.

