Denver Broncos, FanDuel ink sports betting deal in NFL first

FanDuel and Denver Broncos unveiled a multi-year sports betting partnership on Monday, marking the first deal of its kind since the NFL relaxed its rules on gambling sponsorships earlier this year.

The deal establishes FanDuel as an official sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner to the Broncos. FanDuel gains the right to use Broncos marks and logos across its product offerings in the state of Colorado, and gives it marketing access in the stadium and on radio, television and digital channels.

“FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans,” Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. “The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos’ innovative thinking when connecting with our fans. With FanDuel’s successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel’s trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.”

The NFL altered its strict policy on sports betting deals earlier this year, allowing teams for the first time to negotiate sponsorship deals with sportsbooks and name an “official sportsbook” partner. Sports gambling became operational in Colorado in May.

FanDuel will partner with the Broncos to provide “once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique offers” for customers, according to the press release.

"Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we're going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level," FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger said." With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content."

The sports betting partnership is non-exclusive, meaning that the Broncos can still sign similar deals with other sportsbooks, the Denver Post reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in May 2018.

