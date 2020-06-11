NFL commits $250M to combat systemic racism, injustice

The NFL will commit $250 million during the next 10 years to combat systemic racism and injustice, the league announced on Thursday.

The league said it will work with players to support social justice programs, including efforts to reform the criminal justice system and law enforcement. Other priorities include support for programs providing educational and economic opportunities in underserved communities.

“In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity,” the league said in a press release.

The commitment expands on the NFL’s pledge in 2017 to commit nearly $100 million toward social justice causes. That plan arose from negotiations between NFL team owners and the Players Coalition after player national anthem protests during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The NFL said it would use its media properties, including the NFL Network, to raise awareness and promote unity on social justice issues. To date, the league has donated $44 million and awarded grants to 20 organizations, according to ESPN’s The Undefeated.

The renewed commitment came days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recorded a video apology for the manner in which the league handled player protests in the past. In the video, Goodell encouraged players to “peacefully protest” in the future but did not specifically reference kneeling protests during the national anthem that prompted a nationwide debate.

