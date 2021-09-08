Derek Jeter enters Hall of Fame just as successful off the field

Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night after a very successful career with the New York Yankees.

Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and earned more than $266 million playing baseball in the Bronx, according to Spotrac. He earned more than $130 million in endorsements as well, according to Forbes.

The five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star wrapped up his stellar career with a .310 batting average, more than 3,400 hits and won the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year award.

The Yankees were worth $241 million when he made the major league roster, and when he retired in 2014 the team was worth about $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Jeter was the spokesman for several brands, including Nike, Gatorade, Visa, Gillette, Steiner Sports, Movado, Rawlings, 24-Hour Fitness and Avon. The shortstop was the focal point of one of the most memorable Nike commercials of all time when he retired.

In his post-retirement, Jeter started The Players’ Tribune. The media outlet was meant to give professional athletes a voice to tell their own stories in their own words. Minute Media bought The Players’ Tribune in 2019 for an undisclosed amount of money, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Before the outlet was sold, Jeter partnered with Bruce Sherman to purchase the Miami Marlins in 2017. Jeter owns a 4% stake in the Marlins and is the CEO of the company. The tandem bought the franchise for around $1.2 billion, the Miami Herald reported.

In April 2021, Forbes reported Jeter joined the board of Rockefeller Capital Management. The firm traces its roots back to John D. Rockefeller in the 1880s.

Jeter will finally get his bust enshrined in Cooperstown.

"As strange as this sounds or may sound, I’m trying not to think about it," Jeter said last week. "I just want to go there and experience it. I’m trying to keep it out of my mind because I do want to go in there with no preconceived notions of what may happen. I want to experience it and try to enjoy it. It's been a long time coming."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.