Oracle Park concession workers vote to authorize strike amid SF Giants' playoff push

Oracle Park concession workers voted to authorize a strike Saturday – which could happen at any time – as the San Francisco Giants make a run toward a potential division title and the playoffs.

UNITE HERE Local 2 union members voted to approve the food service workers strike, according to KTVU in the Bay Area.

"It’s already hard to live and work in the Bay Area and on top of that, the lost year during the pandemic. You know baseball was happening last season but without fans in the stands our members were not working. That’s a lot of lost income," Anand Singh, the president of UNITE HERE Local 2, said in a statement.

There was about an 86% turnout for the vote, and about 96.7% of those who voted decided in favor of a strike, according to SF Gate.

The development came as contract negotiations with Bon Appetit Management Company stalled, KTVU reported.

"We value our associates’ contributions and have always supported their right to organize. We look forward to working toward an agreement as soon as possible," Bon Appetit Management Company said in a statement.

Singh also hit out at the Giants for not enforcing mask and social-distancing rules within Oracle Park. He said 20 union members contracted coronavirus during the season.

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations. We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements," the Giants said in a statement.

San Francisco doesn’t return home until Sept. 13. The team has 13 home games remaining on the calendar before the end of the season. The Giants’ regular season ends Oct. 3 with the postseason looming.