Coronavirus charity golf match featuring Tom Brady, Tiger Woods tees off: What to know

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will compete on the golf course for bragging rights and to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts Sunday afternoon in "The Match: Champions for Charity."

The star-studded event will feature a two-on-two format, with Woods and Manning teaming up against Brady and Mickelson. Medalist Golf Club in Florida will serve as the venue.

All proceeds from “The Match” will be donated to various charities in the fight against COVID-19, including the American Red Cross and the Save Small Business Initiative. The four athletes and organizer WarnerMedia have pledged at least $10 million toward the cause. Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told FOX Business Network this week that the final number could be far higher.

“Everybody felt like this was a moment in time to use the exposure that we can get for doing great things in communities that are really in need,” Brady said prior to the event.

The pairs will play by “best ball” rules on the first nine holes and “modified alternate shot” on the back nine. There will also be a number of individual challenges and side bets that will add more money to the pot.

Sunday’s event will mark the second edition of “The Match.” The original match took place in 2018 as a pay-per-view event and featured a $9 million winner-take-all purse. Mickelson won that event.

Woods and Mickelson have been rivals on the PGA Tour for more than two decades. Brady and Manning faced each other on several occasions in the playoffs during their NFL careers.

Caesars Sportsbook listed the duo of Woods and Manning as slight betting favorites over Mickelson and Brady. Both football stars are avid golfers.

“The Match” will be one of the first live sporting events to be held since mid-March, when the pandemic forced a complete shutdown of mass gatherings around the country.

Only essential personnel will be allowed on the course, and the production will adhere to all federal, state and local health guidance. While the players won’t wear face masks during the event, members of the production staff will be covered.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with coverage on TNT and other Turner Sports properties.

