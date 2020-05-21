Coronavirus 'Champions for Charity' golf match could double fundraising goal: Tiger Woods' agent

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are aiming to raise a fortune for coronavirus relief efforts when they face off on the golf course in “The Match: Champion for Charity” on Sunday.

The four star athletes and WarnerMedia have pledged a minimum donation of $10 million to benefit a host of charities, including the American Red Cross and the Save Small Business initiative. Competitive challenges and side bets could push the total far higher, according to Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg.

“Not one dime is going into the pockets of any of the four players, which is dramatically different from two years ago, when Tiger and Phil faced off head-to-head,” Steinberg told FOX Business Network. “These four icons of their sports decided to come together, and we’re going to guarantee a minimum of $10 million to COVID relief, and we think it could possibly even double that.”

Set to take place at Medalist Golf Club in Florida, “The Match” features a two-vs.- two format, with Woods and Manning teaming up against Mickelson and Brady. The pairs will play by “best ball” rules on the first nine holes and “modified alternate shot” on the back nine. Organizers have yet to specify which “on-course challenges” await the participants.

Woods and Mickelson are longtime rivals on the PGA Tour, while Manning and Brady battled for years as frequent playoff opponents in the NFL. While the match was set up for charitable reasons, the athletes are sure to turn competitive down the stretch.

“You’re going to see some fun,” Steinberg added. “Of course they’re going to want to win, you’ve got four highly juiced and competitive athletes. But this is really about getting out there and having fun, putting some smiles on people’s faces that really need it right now … There will be some side bets and you will certainly be hearing a lot of that banter back and forth.”

The PGA Tour-sanctioned event will feature a host of safety measures to protect players and crew members from COVID-19.

Only essential personnel will be allowed on the course, and the production will adhere to all federal, state and local health guidance. While the players won’t wear face masks during the event, members of the production staff will be covered.

“The Match” will be among the first sporting events held since mid-March, when leagues shut down due to the pandemic. Steinberg said the event could provide some valuable insight for leagues exploring ways to safely resume play.

“If this leads the way to helping show other sports that this is possible and you can do some pretty unique things from a social distancing standpoint and do some unique live programming, that’s an added benefit,” he said.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with coverage on TNT and other Turner Sports properties.

