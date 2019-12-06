Undisputed boxing champ bringing attention back to the sport

Boxer and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields already has all the belts at 160 pounds. She has two belts at 168 pounds. Now, she's in her third division at 154 pounds.

Continue Reading Below

The two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist told FOX Business' Charles Payne she is hoping to become the fastest boxer -- male or female -- to become a three-time division world champion.

Shields believes she brought a lot of attention back to women's boxing when she turned professional.

"It had kind of died after Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker," Shields said on "Making Money with Charles Payne."

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. VERBALLY AGREED TO UFC FIGHT NEXT YEAR, DANA WHITE SAYS

Now, she said, women's boxing has a lot of great female fighters.

"It's just about branding, having that attitude," Shields said. "You know, being bold about what we do, embracing the fact that we're pretty women, but we've got big muscles, and we can fight."

DEONTAY WILDER: I HAVE HARDEST PUNCH IN BOXING HISTORY

Shields said it's time for the world to realize its a different time now.

"There are more Serena Williams and Claressa Shields coming up, and we need to be accepted," Shields said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"It's just about branding, having that attitude. You know, being bold about what we do, embracing the fact that we're pretty women, but we've got big muscles, and we can fight." - Claressa Shields, boxer

Shields will finally fight Croatia's Ivana Habazin on Jan. 10, 2020, for a couple of middleweight world titles. Habazin holds a welterweight world title and is on a five-fight winning streak. Shields was set to fight Habazin back on Aug. 17 in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, but she dislocated her right knee, so the fight was postponed to Oct. 5.

ANTHONY JOSHUA-ANDY RUIZ REMATCH OUTCOME COULD SET UP HEAVYWEIGHT SUPER-FIGHTS

But, then on Oct. 4, Habazin's 68-year-old trainer James Ali Bashir was allegedly attacked by Shields' brother, Artis Mack. Mach was reportedly charged with assault in connection to the incident.

CLICK TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE