Floyd Mayweather Jr. verbally agreed to UFC fight next year, Dana White says

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be stepping outside the boxing ring and into the UFC octagon in 2020.

UFC president Dana White appeared in an interview on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday and said he and Mayweather came to a verbal agreement about a fight while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game. He said on the show that the meeting was not originally planned.

White later appeared on “The Jim Rome Show” and said he and Mayweather “shook hands” on a deal.

“We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. We shook hands. We have a deal,” White said. “And if things play out the way Floyd and I think they will, I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper.”

Mayweather, the undefeated boxing great, announced last month he was coming out of retirement and promised that he and Dana White would be working together to bring another “spectacular event.”

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather was looking to fight twice next year – once in May and the other time in September, and that one of those would be in the UFC.

Mayweather has not fought professionally since beating Conor McGregor in the combat-sports crossover in 2017. Mayweather reportedly made at least $100 million from the fight.