Celtics' Enes Kanter torches Nike for remaining 'silent' on China's slave labor

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter continued on his campaign lambasting China on Monday, and this time he called out Nike for refusing to speak out against the country's use of slave labor and other injustices.

He even suggested that slave labor was involved in the making of Nike products.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Monday, Kanter began by giving Nike credit for speaking out against "injustices" in the United States, before ripping the company for not doing the same thing against injustices in China.

"When it comes to China, Nike remains silent," the NBA star said. "You do not address police brutality in China. You do not speak about discrimination about the LGBTQ community. You do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China."

"You are scared to speak up," Kanter said in his comments directed to Nike, before asking, "Who makes your shoes in China? Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories in China. For instance, Uyghur forced labor."

Kanter went on to say that "Nike claims they do not allow any forced labor in their supply chains, yet they don't have the receipts to prove it."

Addressing his nearly 500,000 Twitter followers, Kanter said, "Don't forget: Every time you put those shoes on your feet, or you put that t-shirt on your back, there are so many tears and so much oppression and so much blood behind it all."

Kanter has been a persistent critic of China – a rarity in the NBA, which has an enormous fan base in the communist country.

On Friday, he posted a video calling out the communist nation for its treatment of Uyghurs. A few days before, he posted a clip calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator."

Nike did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.