The Business of Golf
Published

Celine Boutier races out to big lead after Day 1 of Paris Olympics women's golf tournament

Boutier shot a 7-under par, 65

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA women's golf squad

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA when they hit the golf course this week at the Paris Olympics.

There was Celine Boutier and the rest of the pack during round one of the women's Olympic golf tournament.

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman opened the tournament on Wednesday at Le Gof National strong, shooting a 7-under par 65. Her only blemish on the day was a bogey on the 12th hole. 

She responded to the bogey by birdying three of the next four holes.

Celine Boutier reacts

Celine Boutier acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the women's tournament at the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on Aug. 7, 2024. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

South African Ashleigh Buhai is in sole possession of second place after shooting 4-under par. Like Boutier, she also only had one bogey on the day.

There is a four-way tie for third place at 2-under par: Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia), and Lilia Vu (USA). 

Vu came into the Paris Games as the world's second-ranked golfer, behind fellow American Nelly Korda.

Lilia Vu in action

Lilia Vu plays a shot on the third hole at Le Golf National during the Olympic Games on Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Korda shot an even par in the first round. She is the defending Olympic champion after winning gold at the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old Korda has played some incredible golf in the 2024 LPGA season. She opened the year with five consecutive victories, including her second major title at the Chevron Championship.

Korda was just the third LPGA player to ever win five consecutive events, along with Annika Sörenstam (2004-2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978). 

Nelly Korda watches shot

Nelly Korda competes in the first round of the women's tournament during the Paris Olympics on Aug. 7, 2024. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via / Getty Images)

Here are the top 10 after the first round:

1. Celine Boutier (France): -7 

2. Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa): -4 

T-3. Lilia Vu (USA): -2 

T-3. Gaby Lopez (Mexico): -2

T-3. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland): -2 

T-3. Mariajo Uribe (Columbia): -2 

T-7. Diksha Dagar (India): -1 

T-7. Celine Borge (Norway): -1 

T-7. Janet Xiyu Lin (China): -1 

The second round will begin Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.

