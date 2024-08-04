Scottie Scheffler lets emotions flow during national anthem after gold medal victory: 'Special moment'

Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free course record 62 at Le Golf National on Sunday for a come-from-behind gold medal victory.

Sure, the impact of the victory will have on his all-time legacy may not be up there with his two green jackets or even his two Ryder Cup victories. But it's no secret that this was his most emotional reaction to a victory.

While standing on the podium for the medal ceremony, Scheffler burst into happy tears during the playing of the national anthem.

"I get emotional in general. Usually, I have a bit more time after a tournament to kind of reflect and compose myself, but with this one, you kind of go from one thing to the next," Scheffler told NBC shortly after the win. "You don't really reflect until you're standing up there on the podium. …"

"That was a pretty special moment I'll remember for a long time: Standing up there on the podium with the gold medal around my neck," he said.

It's been quite the year for Scheffler, who a month after winning his second Masters was arrested ahead of his second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Despite the mishap with a police officer (he was originally charged with assaulting one), he later called police "our protectors."

Sandwiched into the win at Augusta and the arrest, he became a father for the first time.

Scheffler said he was also emotional during a women's gymnastics medal ceremony last week.

The 27-year-old entered the clubhouse with a share of the lead at -19, but Tommy Fleetwood bogeyed 17 to drop a shot and couldn't chip in to force a gold-medal playoff. Jon Rahm, who owned a share of the 54-hole lead, double-bogeyed late to all but put himself out of contention.

Scheffler now shifts his focus to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and then will all but likely represent the Stars and Stripes at the Presidents Cup against Team International (excluding Europe) at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

