How CBD 'cured' this former NFL player

Former NFL player Lofa Tatupu told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney how CBD rejuvenated his previously active lifestyle after leaving the NFL because he was in serious pain, which is why he started a company to produce CBD products.

“Ten surgeries, multiple concussions, the mind-body connection was just not there anymore,” Tatupu said. “And so that's what [CBD] has given me back.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is touted for its therapeutic properties, pain relief and as a sleeping aid. CBD is derived from the cannabis plant and, unlike THC, it does not cause any known psychoactive effects.

“I'm in the gym every day. I'm no longer taking anti-inflammatories or even a sleep aid, so there’s a multitude of benefits with [CBD]. - Lofa Tatupu, Former NFL player

Tatupu said CBD drastically transformed the way he felt after his NFL career drew to a close, and that's why he was eager to pay it forward. He created his CBD company, Zonein.

“I'm offering a lifestyle. And that's really the means of what we're doing here: Helping, changing lives. Really impacting lives," Tatupu said.

He hopes to bring the same relief to other pro athletes and others suffering from inflammation.

“I still had some prime years left in me,” Tatupu said. “That’s what I hope to give back or show players that are coming towards the end of their career in several sports, not just the NFL. We are meant to move … Why are we going to stop?”

