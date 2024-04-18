Caitlin Clark's Nike Fever jersey won't ship to fans until August — 3 months after season starts

Indiana Fever fans hoping they’d be able to rock their new Caitlin Clark jerseys this year might be waiting some time to do so.

Clark will make her debut as the Fever’s No. 1 overall pick next month, but if you didn’t get a Nike jersey from the initial batch on apparel sites, it could be months before you get your hands on one.

Fanatics has already sold out of its first batch of jerseys with her No. 22, and a disclaimer on its site said they will be available to ship again in August.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"We are currently sold out of our initial batch of this jersey — if you choose to place a pre-order today, our restock will be available to ship in August due to Nike’s manufacturing times," the disclaimer states. "Please trust that we are working hard to service your order."

It’s not just Fanatics either.

Dick's Sporting Goods let its customers know it wouldn’t be able to ship until October.

COLUMNIST RIPS CONVERSATION AROUND WNBA SALARIES: ‘ANOTHER FORM OF MISOGYNY’

With the Fever’s regular season ending Sept. 19, some fans may not be able to wear Clark’s new jersey to games until next season.

Clark’s popularity prompted fans to buy season tickets for Fever games well before she was taken first overall because it was clear she'd be the top pick. She broke the NCAA’s all-time scoring record, among many others, and has quickly become a face of women’s basketball despite not yet playing in the pros.

Nike, the manufacturer of the WNBA’s jerseys, did not prepare for the demand. There is no explanation why the jerseys will take months to produce.

Nike and Fanatics have both been receiving backlash over MLB’s jerseys to start the season. They've appeared see-through and shown visible sweat.

Nike told The Athletic earlier this month it has "isolated the issue and (is) exploring a solution to minimize it."

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin also addressed the MLB uniforms in March, saying, "We’ve purely been doing exactly as we’re told. We’ve been told we’ve done everything exactly right — and we’re getting the s--- kicked out of ourselves every day right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark’s season will begin May 14 against the Phoenix Sun on the road.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.