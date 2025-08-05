Bud Light re-launches NFL team cans with weekly prize giveaway campaign for 2025 football season

With football season approaching, it's nearing the time to stock the fridges with Sunday beers.

This season, with the help of Bud Light, football fans everywhere have a chance to make this season the best, even if you're a fan of one of the 31 teams who won't win the Super Bowl.

Bud Light is bringing back its signature team cans for the 2025 season, but make sure not to recycle right after the last drop.

Each team-themed can will have a QR code where fans will be able to win awesome prizes, including NFL game tickets, team merchandise and NFL Shop gift cards throughout the season.

Fans will also be able to enter for a grand prize of an at-home tailgate experience, which comprises game day essentials, including a Traeger grill and backyard TV delivered straight to their door.

"Every season, we challenge ourselves to go to great lengths for NFL fans. This year, our limited-edition team cans are more than just a badge of pride, they’re a gateway to weekly rewards that bring the tailgate experience right to their home," Bud Light's Marketing Senior Vice President Todd Allen said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, we’re giving fans the chance to win everything from grills and backyard TVs to gameday tickets and exclusive team merch, simply by cracking open a Bud Light. When it comes to football season, we’ll go great lengths for the fans who make it unforgettable."

The season kicks off on Sept. 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in a bitter NFC East rivalry showdown. The next night, the league will be returning to Brazil for an AFC West matchup between the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.