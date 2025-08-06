WWE's premium live events headed to ESPN's direct-to-consumer platform

ESPN is aiming to shape the way the No. 1 sports league and sports entertainment company are viewed.

Just days after reports that ESPN and the NFL reached a major media deal (which was confirmed on Tuesday), ESPN and WWE announced that the wrestling company's premium live events will be broadcast on the network's direct-to-consumer platform beginning in 2026.

Events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, and others are currently streamed on Peacock and will move in the new year.

"Bringing ESPN and WEE together is monumental," WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted on X. "Two leaders in sports and entertainment delivering for our fans in the U.S. This partnership presents a massive opportunity for the brand, our Superstars, and the industry as a whole. Excited for what’s to come…Get Ready for 2026!!!"

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro added, "WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fanbase that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform. This agreement, which features the most-significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future."

SummerSlam this past weekend was a two-day event for the first time, and it garnered over 113,000 in attendance at MetLife Stadium. The event saw Seth Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and defeat CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Brock Lesnar had a controversial return on night two.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April, but Rhodes won it back from Cena on Sunday, minutes before Lesnar's return.

ESPN also announced that their new DTC service will officially launch on Aug. 21. It will cost $29.99 per month, but those already with ESPN through cable will not have to pay.

The network acquired NFL Network and other media assets, including "NFL RedZone," in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

