Bud Light, Netflix join forces to make 'Quarterback' documentary series parody for fans with Peyton Manning

Season two of Netflix's "Quarterback," featuring Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff, is streaming now – and with it comes an ode to the second-guessing fans.

Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, partnered with Netflix to release its own parody version of the docuseries, "Armchair Quarterback."

The short-form sketch video puts a humorous spin on football fandom as it spoofs storylines seen in the new series. It begins with a fan watching "Quarterback" and wondering why Netflix doesn't make a series about other fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

In comes Peyton Manning, questioning the idea, and the two get into a back-and-forth – all while sitting on their respective armchairs.

The next shot shows the new must-watch "documentary."

The campaign is Peyton Manning's fifth with Bud Light. Manning's Omaha Productions is behind the docuseries after Manning approached Patrick Mahomes to be highlighted during his MVP and Super Bowl LVII-winning season.

KIRK COUSINS ADMITS TO FEELING 'MISLED' BY FALCONS IN NEW DOCUSERIES: 'I HAD NO REASON TO LEAVE MINNESOTA'

"Now that I’m an armchair quarterback like NFL fans around the world, I was in my element when taking part in ‘Armchair Quarterback,'" Manning said in a release. "‘Quarterback’ gives fans a glimpse into the preparation, habits and mindset of some of the top quarterbacks in the league. But, that said, the dedication and passion from NFL fans is unmatched. They really go all in to support their team each week, and this new Bud Light content really captures that spirit."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 67.63 +0.13 +0.19%

"We're always looking for partners who want to excite our fans in fun and additive ways, and that's exactly what we were able to do across the NFL, Omaha Productions and Bud Light, with the new season of ‘Quarterback,’" said Netflix's vice president of brand and partner marketing Magno Herran. "We know our members love the unprecedented access that the series offers, catching everything from home to the locker room to the field. Building on that fandom gave us the perfect opportunity for a creative social series that we know every couch-quarterback will love.

"Bud Light consistently delivers epic sports moments and outstanding entertainment that deeply resonates with fans. We’re proud to partner with Netflix on season two of ‘Quarterback’ to bring fun never-before-seen moments directly to fans," said Todd Allen, senior vice president of marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch. "Releasing the social campaign ‘Armchair Quarterback’ alongside the new season is our way of celebrating the passionate fans who go to great lengths for their teams and for Bud Light all season long."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Season one of "Quarterback" featured Cousins, Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. The series then produced a spinoff titled "Receiver," which featured Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Davante Adams, before returning to its original form for this season.