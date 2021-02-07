Bucs' Bruce Arians gifted special bottle of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old after Super Bowl LV win

Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Arians’ “no risk it, no biscuit offense” was key in getting Tampa Bay 31 points with the defense holding the high-powered Chiefs’ offense to nine points and intercepting Patrick Mahomes twice in the game.

Aside from picking up a Super Bowl ring, Arians received a personalized bottle of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old with the Buccaneers’ logo and his name. He also gifted a bottle of the same liquor.

The Glenlivet and Pernod Ricard are the official liquor sponsor of the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a dominating Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs. It is Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring – more than any player or franchise in the history of the NFL. Tampa Bay wins its second Super Bowl in its franchise history.

Brady had three touchdown passes in the game – two to tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to Antonio Brown. Leonard Fournette also ran for a touchdown. He finished with 21-for-29 with 201 passing yards and won the Super Bowl MVP award for the fifth time in his career.

Arians wins the Super Bowl in his second season as Bucs’ head coach. The team was 7-9 last season and finished 11-5 in 2020. He was previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.