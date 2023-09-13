British soccer legend Harry Kane joins Fanatics as first-ever UK memorabilia partner

Fanatics' first-ever memorabilia partnership in the United Kingdom was announced on Thursday with a soccer legend.

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich star who owns the all-time goal scoring record for the Tottenham Hotspurs, has reached his first-ever memorabilia deal with Fanatics, a multiyear partnership that makes the global digital sports platform the exclusive distributor of Kane's highly sought-after autographs, collectibles and more.

"This partnership will allow me to share some of my most incredible career memories and experiences with sports fans across the globe," Kane said in an official statement announcing the partnership.

"It’s an honor to join their world-class roster of athletes across all sports – including the NFL, which I am incredibly passionate about. I am extremely proud to be aligned with a company that is raising the game for sports fans all over the world, and I can’t wait to show what we have in store for fans over the years to come."

Kane joins a star-studded Fanatics roster that includes future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady, MLB megastars Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, and NBA superstar Jayson Tatum among many others.

"For the past decade, Harry Kane has been one of the most iconic players in English football, and we are delighted to welcome him as the first-ever British athlete to join the Fanatics team," Fanatics Executive Vice President Victor Shaffer said.

"Kane holds a special place in the hearts of football fans across the world, having built an incredible career over the years. We look forward to creating a first-class shopping experience for his fans as he continues to add to his glittering career, including the widest assortment of his officially licensed items ever offered."

It only makes sense that Kane be the first U.K. athlete to partner with Fanatics considering he is England's captain on the soccer pitch.

At just 17 years old, Kane made his professional debut for Leyton Orient, England’s third-ranked league, during the 2010-2011 season. He quickly moved up to the Championship League the next year and played three matches with Norwich City in the top Premier League in 2012-2013.

However, Kane’s fame came from his days with Tottenham, which he joined during that 2012-13 season. Kane amassed 280 goals for Tottenham in his illustrious career in the EPL.

Kane's success also spilled over into his international play for England, where he is also the all-time goalscorer with 59 goals in 86 appearances.

Kane has tallied four Golden Boots between the Premier League and his 2018 World Cup performance among many other career accomplishments.

In three matches since signing with Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga, Kane has three goals and one assist.