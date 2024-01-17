How BodyArmor's new zero sugar sports drink sets itself apart from the competition

Many customers are on the hunt for healthier options to foods and drinks they enjoy, especially when it comes to zero-sugar products.

BodyArmor, a product owned by The Coca-Cola Company, has launched its latest innovation, BodyArmor Zero Sugar, to make its mark in that category in the sports drink sector.

BodyArmor has been flush with innovative products, especially this past year when they launched BodyArmor Flash I.V. ready-to-go beverages for rapid rehydration as well as Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, which is a powder stick form.

"At BodyArmor, since the innovation team was created last year, we have been scouring consumer insights, category information, really working to figure out what our five-year innovation pipeline is and the biggest opportunities we have in the short-term," Sabrina Niland, the VP of Innovation and Chief of Staff at BodyArmor, told Fox News Digital. "And I think two of the biggest opportunities we identified right off the bat were rapid rehydration, which we launched BodyArmor Flash I.V. mid-year last year in the ready-to-drink format and followed that up with our BodyArmor Flash I.V. sticks.

"Now, we’re tackling the other huge opportunity for us, which is BodyArmor Zero Sugar—truly the first zero-sugar sports drink in the category made with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes. We meet consumer needs that have been unmet for quite a while."

BodyArmor prides itself on only using natural ingredients in all its products, allowing the consumer to drink something without any artificials that Niland mentioned.

But what sets BodyArmor’s zero-sugar version apart from, say, Gatorade’s zero-sugar option?

"From a BodyArmor Zero Sugar standpoint comparing to the competition, it’s really a very different product. If you think about the competition, colored water with electrolytes in it and artificial sweeteners. If you think about BodyArmor Zero Sugar and what it contains, it’s zero sugar, it’s potassium packed electrolytes. So it’s a proprietary blend of electrolytes that lead with potassium. You have antioxidants in Vitamin A, C and E. And then all the B vitamins that consumers are looking for, so B-3, B-5, B-6, B-9, B-12. Really delivering on a complete sports drink with zero carbs, zero sugar, no artificial colors or flavor and really an amazing tasting product."

Looking at the statistics compared to Gatorade Zero, BodyArmor doesn’t have a single carb in the beverage, compared to two grams in its competition’s drink. Gatorade also doesn’t provide the same potassium (64 milligrams to 620 milligrams), and has too much sodium (216 milligrams to 10 milligrams) compared to BodyArmor.

BodyArmor Zero Sugar also offers 70 milligrams of magnesium as well as the vitamins Niland mentions, while Gatorade Zero does not check any of those boxes.

The company will roll out four flavors of the drink—fruit punch, lemon lime, orange and cherry lime—and feedback from athletes of the brand and consumers alike has been positive.

"BodyArmor innovation has been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of our strategy," Niland said. "So don’t expect the unprecedented amount of innovation to slow down from us in the next year. We are cooking up some really cool stuff."