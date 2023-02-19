Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Hackers

GoDaddy says servers were attacked by hackers that stole code and installed malware

Website hosting company acknowledged attack in filings with the SEC last week

close
Aman Bhutani assesses the consumer and the small business world on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

GoDaddy CEO: Our customer is the small of small businesses

Aman Bhutani assesses the consumer and the small business world on 'The Claman Countdown.'

GoDaddy website servers are some of the latest to fall victim to fall victim to hackers seeking to install malware and cause intermittent redirections on customer website.

The website hosting company shared the news in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, explaining a "sophisticated threat actor" conducted the hacking campaign for two years.

GoDaddy logo displayed on a phone screen and binary code displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GoDaddy officials said in the filing, "In March 2020, we discovered a threat actor compromised the hosting login credentials of approximately 28,000 hosting customers to their hosting accounts, as well as the login credentials of a small number of our personnel."

FTX SAYS HACKERS STOLE $415M AFTER CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY

The hosting credentials, the company said, did not provide access to the customers' main GoDaddy account.

GoDaddy said the customers that were affected were notified and the activities was reported to the regulatory authorities, though the resolution and outcome of the matter were uncertain.

illustration of someone writing code

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (Reuters Photos)

Another incident occurred in November 2021, when an unauthorized third party accessed the legacy code base for Managed WordPress, or WMP, affecting 1.2 million active and inactive MWP customers using GoDaddy.

HACKER WHO BREACHED FAST COMPANY BRAGS ‘ANYONE COULD HAVE DONE IT’

Then in December 2022, an unauthorized third party accessed the cPanel hosting servers and installed malware that intermittently redirected random customer websites to malicious websites.

"We continue to investigate the root cause of the incident," GoDaddy said in the filing. "Based on our investigation, we believe these incidents are part of a multi-year campaign by a sophisticated threat actor group that, among other things, installed malware on our systems and obtained pieces of code related to some services within GoDaddy."

In a separate statement made by GoDaddy on Feb. 16, the company said once the discovery was made that a third party gained access to the company’s servers, it remediated the situation and put security measures in place to prevent such infections from happening again.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We have evidence, and law enforcement has confirmed, that this incident was carried out by a sophisticated and organized group targeting hosting services like GoDaddy," the company said. "According to information we have received, their apparent goal is to infect websites and servers with malware for phishing campaigns, malware distribution and other malicious activities. As we continue to monitor their behavior and block attempts from this criminal organization, we are actively collecting evidence and information regarding their tactics and techniques to help law enforcement."

close
Former White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton on the origin of the global ransomware attack and what the U.S. response should be. video

Cybersecurity expert on ransomware attack by suspected Russian hackers

Former White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton on the origin of the global ransomware attack and what the U.S. response should be.