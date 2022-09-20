Aaron Judge's home run chase causing ticket prices to skyrocket

Aaron Judge is on the chase for history, but if you want to see it in person, you'll have to pay a hefty price.

The New York Yankees' slugger has 59 home runs on the season, three shy of breaking Roger Maris' American League record of 61 in a single season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With players like Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire breaking the record amid their links to performance-enhancing drugs, many consider 61 to be the all-time record.

As a result of the steroid era, some people may consider Judge's 62nd homer the real record, having experts thinking the record-breaking ball could be worth up to $10 million. So, it makes sense why secondary market prices have skyrocketed.

With the way Judge has been hitting recently, most are predicting that the record will be tied and/or broken in the Yankees' upcoming four-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins on Thursday.

Red Sox-Yankees tickets are naturally always less affordable than, say, Tuesday and Wednesday's games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. But if you want to have even a glimmer of hope to catch 62, call your bank for a loan.

With Judge taking the majority of his home runs this season to left field (28 of them, as opposed to 19 to right and 12 to center), single tickets to sit in the field level of left field are averaging out to $960 on StubHub.

BABE RUTH'S HAIR UP FOR AUCTION AND BIDDING TOPS $11,000

As for right field, outside two severe outliers ($15,985 on Sunday and $12,365 on Thursday), the average single ticket to sit in the lower right field deck is a smidgen over $622.

The Yankee Stadium bleachers are quite a shot — Judge has only reached the left field bleachers four times this year, believe it or not. You'll have to pay an average of $83.50 for a much more distant chance, but if he gets a meatball down the middle, it's up for grabs.

Three of Judge's homers have reached the second deck at Yankee Stadium in left field. The average long ticket for those seats in the Red Sox series amounts to more than $121.

According to TicketIQ, the average price for the Yankees' remaining home games is $243. For the rest of the season, field level seats in left have increased by 281%, with right field increasing by 278 percent.

The average get-in price for the Red Sox series on StubHub is a little more than $55, with the most expensive night being Saturday night's $80.

But that get-in price will place you in the last few rows of the ballpark. As powerful as Judge may be, he's not reaching up there.

The average ticket price for the Sox series is $344 on Thursday, $321 on Friday, $400 on Saturday and $287 for Sunday, per TicketIQ.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge's 59 homers lead MLB — he is about to become the third Yankee of all time to hit 60 in a season, along with Maris and Babe Ruth. No one has hit 60 homers in a season since Bonds and Sosa both did it in 2001.