Babe Ruth's hair up for auction and bidding tops $11,000

Babe Ruth's hair is for sale.

Leland's, an auction house in Old Bridge, N.J., is auctioning it along with other goodies from boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

The official product up for auction is a "2015 The Bar Cut Autographs Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan Triple Memorabilia Card with 1.5-gram, 14-karat gold bar and Babe Ruth's hair."

The piece of memorabilia includes autographs from the three athletes widely regarded as the best ever in their respective sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It also includes a swatch of one of Ali's worn robes and a game-worn Jordan jersey patch.

FAMOUS 'GREASE' CAR SIGNED BY OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN UP FOR AUCTION

Ruth is wideley considered the best baseball player of all time, most notably as a Yankee. He was, at first, a very good pitcher with the Boston Red Sox. After the Sox sold him to the Yanks, though, the Curse of the Bambino began, and he became the best hitter in the game.

His 714 home runs were an MLB record until Hank Aaron broke the record in 1974.

Ruth was the first true power hitter in baseball history, sometimes hitting more home runs by himself than entire teams combined. He is still the all-time leader in slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After 10 bids, the price is up to $11,253.

The item is up for auction through Sept. 17, along with the gloves Evander Holyfield wore when Mike Tyson bit his ear, a signed Mickey Mantle rookie card and Tom Brady's "pre-retirement" final touchdown football.