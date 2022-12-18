Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball falls short of record price at auction: report

The ball sold for $1.5 million, after the owner Cory Youmans, turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball last month.

Aaron Judge's 62nd home run may have left its mark in the history books, but at auction the ball he set the mark with reportedly didn't land in record territory.

The ball that broke Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs sold for $1.5 million on Saturday night at Goldin Auctions, according to the New York Post.

The winning bid didn't come close to the $3.05 million that comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane paid for Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998.

Cory Youmans, who caught the ball and put it up for auction, reportedly turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball last month.

Aaron Judge hits record-setting home run.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Several National League players have surpassed that number of home runs in a season, but with their links to performance-enhancing drugs, many consider Judge is now the true record holder.

Judge hit the 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aaron Judge celebrates 62nd home run

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks upward heading for home plate after hitting his 62nd home run to beat the Roger Maris home run record during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees on October 4, 2022 at Glob (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

After the season, the Yankee slugger decided to test the free agent waters listening to offers from other teams after rejecting a seven-year Yankees offer worth $213.5 million before the season started.

Judge's 62nd home run

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez ( (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) / AP Newsroom)

Ultimately, he decided to stay with the Yankees signing a record nine-year deal worth $360 million.

Judge's deal is the richest Major League contract for a non-pitcher.