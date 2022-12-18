Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball falls short of record price at auction: report

Aaron Judge's 62nd home run may have left its mark in the history books, but at auction the ball he set the mark with reportedly didn't land in record territory.

The ball that broke Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs sold for $1.5 million on Saturday night at Goldin Auctions, according to the New York Post.

The winning bid didn't come close to the $3.05 million that comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane paid for Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998.

Cory Youmans, who caught the ball and put it up for auction, reportedly turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball last month.

AARON JUDGE'S 62ND HOME RUN BALL AUCTION MISSING SCREWBALLS

Several National League players have surpassed that number of home runs in a season, but with their links to performance-enhancing drugs, many consider Judge is now the true record holder.

Judge hit the 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

AARON JUDGE'S 62ND HOME RUN BALL GOING TO AUCTION AFTER OWNER TURNED DOWN $3 MILLION

After the season, the Yankee slugger decided to test the free agent waters listening to offers from other teams after rejecting a seven-year Yankees offer worth $213.5 million before the season started.

Ultimately, he decided to stay with the Yankees signing a record nine-year deal worth $360 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Judge's deal is the richest Major League contract for a non-pitcher.