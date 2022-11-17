Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball going to auction after owner turned down $3 million

Imagine going to a baseball game and winning the lottery.

Well, that's essentially was happened to Cory Youmans, 35, when he caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris' AL record of 61, which he set in 1961, 61 years later, in the New York Yankees' 161st game of the season - several NL players have surpassed that number, but with their links to performance-enhancing drugs, many believe Judge is now the true record holder.

Youmans was quickly ushered away by security and was approached by Yankees personnel and offered memorabilia, tickets and photos. He turned it all down and left the stadium safely, and offers poured in.

One offer was $3 million, which would have been $50,000 less than the richest ball ever sold - Mark McGwire's then-record setting 70th home run of the 1998 season.

After speaking with family and lawyers, Youmans has decided to sell the ball with the Goldin Auctions house.

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," Youmans said to ESPN. "As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

"Talking to the auction people, they don't really commit to a number, but they said it just could be significantly higher based on New York, the New York fan base and how crazy it could get at an auction," Youman's attorney, Dave Baron, said.

Youmans said the ideal scenario is for the ball to wind up in the National Baseball Hall of Fame or back with Judge, who admitted he'd like the ball back.

"It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan," Judge said after the blast. "They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Youmans said he had contacted Judge's All Rise Foundation and said that some of the money he earns could be donated to it.

Judge is a free agent after his historic season and is the favorite to be named the AL MVP on Thursday night.

The auction will begin Nov. 29.