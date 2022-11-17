Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball going to auction after owner turned down $3 million

Auction for record-breaking ball will start Nov. 29

Imagine going to a baseball game and winning the lottery.

Well, that's essentially was happened to Cory Youmans, 35, when he caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aaron Judge after 62

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022, in Arlingto (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Judge broke Roger Maris' AL record of 61, which he set in 1961, 61 years later, in the New York Yankees' 161st game of the season - several NL players have surpassed that number, but with their links to performance-enhancing drugs, many believe Judge is now the true record holder.

Youmans was quickly ushered away by security and was approached by Yankees personnel and offered memorabilia, tickets and photos. He turned it all down and left the stadium safely, and offers poured in.

One offer was $3 million, which would have been $50,000 less than the richest ball ever sold - Mark McGwire's then-record setting 70th home run of the 1998 season.

After speaking with family and lawyers, Youmans has decided to sell the ball with the Goldin Auctions house.

Aaron Judge celebrates 62nd home run

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks upward, heading for home plate, after hitting his 62nd home run to beat Roger Maris' home run record during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees on October 4, 2022, at Glob (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," Youmans said to ESPN. "As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

"Talking to the auction people, they don't really commit to a number, but they said it just could be significantly higher based on New York, the New York fan base and how crazy it could get at an auction," Youman's attorney, Dave Baron, said.

Youmans said the ideal scenario is for the ball to wind up in the National Baseball Hall of Fame or back with Judge, who admitted he'd like the ball back.

"It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan," Judge said after the blast. "They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run

New York Yankees Aaron Judge watches his home run, his 62nd of the season, off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco (63) as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff and umpire Randy Rosenberg look on in the first inning of the second game of a double ((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez))

Youmans said he had contacted Judge's All Rise Foundation and said that some of the money he earns could be donated to it.

Judge is a free agent after his historic season and is the favorite to be named the AL MVP on Thursday night. 

The auction will begin Nov. 29.