©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

7 NFL officials take coronavirus opt-outs for 2020 season, but will be paid this much

The officials who opted out had their jobs guaranteed for the 2021 season.

Former NFL player’s face covering business surging amid coronavirus

MISSION co-founder and former NFL player Chris Valletta on football in the time of the coronavirus and how the virus has impacted his business, which produces neck and face coverings and other sports products.

Several NFL officials opted out of the upcoming season ahead of a Thursday deadline due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will still receive a portion of their pay.

The opt-outs included five of the NFL’s on-field referees and two replay officials, the NFL Network reported. The seven officials will effectively take a leave of absence from their roles for the next year.

The officials who voluntarily opted out will receive a $30,000 stipend. The NFL also guaranteed they would retain their jobs for the 2021 season.

The league’s opt-policy was unveiled earlier this month after the NFL and NFL Referees Association reached an agreement. The on-field officials who opted out were Jeff Bergman, Steve Freeman, Greg Gautreaux, Joe Larrew and Tony Steratore.

Game officials who participate this season and test positive for COVID-19 will receive benefits as if they sustained an injury at a league-required activity. The benefits include injury pay and coverage of medical expenses.

The NFL also allowed players to opt-out after reaching a similar deal with the NFL Players Association. Compensation was determined by whether the player’s opt-out was voluntary or the result of a high-risk medical condition.

Players with a high-risk condition received a stipend of $350,000, while players who opted out voluntarily received $150,000.

