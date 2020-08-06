NFL could lose billions on the ticket market if fans are barred from stadiums

The NFL could stand to lose a whopping $7 billion should fans be barred from attending games of any kind during the regular season this year, according to data from an event ticket search engine.

Some NFL teams have already decided that there are going to be no fans in the stands when games are played this season. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles have already decided to play in empty stadiums while the 28 other teams have yet to decide.

According to TicketiQ’s data, the Raiders stand to lose about $571 million from the lack of fans in attendance at the brand new Allegiant Stadium. It will be the first NFL team playing in Las Vegas on a regular basis and the new stadium had planned to bring in a boatload of fans.

The Raiders had the second-highest secondary market average list price for a game at $1,098 per seat, according to the ticket search engine. The Giants stand to lose about $298.9 million, the Jets could lose $288.4 million and the Eagles could lose $171.4 million, TicketiQ says.

The NFL has not released a league-wide mandate about having fans in the stands. Most teams are planning a wait-and-see approach when it comes to fans. Some teams have planned to limit capacities between 20 and 25 percent.

The Denver Broncos, which may lose the second-most on the ticket market at $491 million, have not committed either way.

“[Local officials are] proceeding with caution and so are we. We want to do the right thing. I don't have a set number of fans for you nor do I know when fans will be in the stands. We're going to work through that. We're going to do that in partnership with the governor and the mayor, the City of Denver,” CEO Joe Ellis has said.