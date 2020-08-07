Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

NFL coronavirus opt-out pay packages took pressure off players, union rep says

A total of 69 NFL players, including several prominent names, opted out ahead of a Thursday afternoon deadline.

close
Former NFL player Chris Valletta shares his take on how the coronavirus is changing football and other professional sports. video

Former NFL player: Remain optimistic on upcoming football season

Former NFL player Chris Valletta shares his take on how the coronavirus is changing football and other professional sports.

A strong compensation package was a key factor in decisions by dozens of NFL players to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top NFL Players Association official.

Continue Reading Below

A total of 69 NFL players, including several prominent names, opted out ahead of a Thursday afternoon deadline. Under a deal negotiated by the NFL and the athletes' union, players who opt out are eligible for pay packages ranging from $150,000 to $350,000.

NFL GREAT BRETT FAVRE BACKS CBD BRAND GREEN EAGLE

“Frankly it’s a testament to the strength of the opt-outs we negotiated,” players' association spokesman George Atallah told Sportico. “Guys don’t feel pressured to play.”

Former New England Patriot and college football player Jarvis Green provides insight into NFL players pushing back against league plans to play in the fall and the coronavirus safety measures that will be implemented. Video

BODYARMOR SIGNS NFL'S CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY TO ENDORSEMENT DEAL

Players who are considered “high-risk” cases for COVID-19 are eligible for the $350,000 stipend. To receive the higher stipend, players had to demonstrate a diagnosed medical history with a high-risk factor, such as cancer or diabetes, as defined by a list compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Those players also receive full benefits and an accrued season toward free agency.

Players considered voluntary opt-outs will receive a $150,000 stipend, but will not earn a season credit. The $150,000 is essentially an advance on future salary.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Most of the players who opted out received the lesser stipend, according to Sportico.

NFL players reported for training camp on July 28. The league has canceled all preseason games but expects to hold a full regular-season schedule this fall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM