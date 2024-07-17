2024 Open Championship: How much does the winner take home?

The Open Championship teed off early Thursday morning for viewers watching across the pond in the United States.

Playing at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, the Open Championship is the lone golf major played overseas, and it is the last major tournament on the calendar for those who compete on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

The golfers are not only competing for the trophy and to etch themselves into the history books. There’s some major money on the line as well.

The championship’s prize fund increased $500,000 from last year and the winner’s share also increased. It was Brian Harman who was 17-under for the tournament and took home $3 million of the $16.5 million that was in the fund.

This year, 117 players are competing for the $3.1 million winning share. The total prize fund is $17 million.

The tournament began on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET with tee times for Jack McDonald, Todd Hamilton and Justin Leonard.

The legendary Harry Vardon has the most Open Championship victories in the sport’s history. He had six titles from 1896 to 1914. Jack Nicklaus finished as the runner-up seven times during his career.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are among the favorites in the field this year.

Scheffler has never won any major other than the Masters. He finished tied for 23rd last year. DeChambeau was tied for 60th last year. He has never won the Open either.