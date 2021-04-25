Wyoming roofing company offering free AR-15 with every installation

Wyoming roofing company Wiggins Construction LLC is offering customers a free AR-15 with every purchase of a roof installation.

Wyoming is home to one of the least restrictive firearm laws in the country. A state permit is not required to purchase or transfer a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

According to USA Today, the special promotion, launched on April 12, came from Matt Thomas, the company's marketing and customer relations director, who asked the construction company's owner, Josh Wiggins, about giving customers a free AR-15 instead of a thank you card.

"I don't think there's anything more American or patriotic you can do for a roof giveaway than a free gun," Thomas told the outlet in an interview.

The construction company reportedly consulted with a lawyer to ensure the promotion followed federal laws.

Customers must prove they are at least 21 years of age. The owner of the home getting the new roof must also not be a convicted felon and acknowledge that they will abide by state and federal gun laws. Wiggins Construction will reportedly log the gun's serial number and submit a transfer ownership form. The gun will then belong to the customer.

The promotion, which runs through the end of 2021, has received an "awesome" response so far, according to Thomas.

However, the advertisement has also prompted backlash from some critics. According to a recent post on the company's Facebook page, Wiggins Construction received two death threats within 24 hours over the weekend from people who are "anti gun and anti violence."

"It’s come to our attention that people are saying that we don’t respect life and we don’t want life preserved and we want life taken. That is completely false," Thomas said in a Facebook Live video. "So if you don’t want a gun with your roof, that’s completely fine."

Customers who choose not to receive an AR-15 can make an $800 donation in either their or the company's name, which will be given to the Serenity House of Park County.

"Serenity House is a faith-based program for women who are pregnant and looking for kind of just options and someone to help them walk them through their pregnancy," Thomas said. "Someone that is going to help them preserve life and, if they are not ready to be a mother, adoption or foster care options and stuff like that."

Thomas noted the alternative is "taking a stance against the murder of 3,000 babies every single day by Planned Parenthood."

The promotion comes after Wiggins Construction's busiest year in 2020, which Thomas credits to the state's recent housing boom.

The company is reportedly booked over the next year and a half but is expanding roofing operations because of the promotion. Thomas told USA Today the company estimates over 150 roofs will be installed by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Wiggins Construction did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.