World’s most expensive cookie covered in gold costs $1,000

If you’re a cookie lover — and you have deep pockets — the cookie of your dreams could be this one-of-kind 23-carat gold-leaf covered cookie, which retails for a whopping $1,000.

Dubbed simply “The thousand-dollar cookie" due to its lofty price point, it is the creation of New York City-based cookie shop owner Sofia Demetriou.

Demetriou, who launched her cookie business Duchess Cookies last year, said she came up with the idea for the expensive treat as a way to tap into the luxury market and drive up online sales. She typically sells her cookies for about $4 each.

“I thought, 'Why not create something that is super elaborate and beautiful and something that is really exclusive to people?'" Demetriou told FOX Business.

She also hired Kim Kardashian West’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, who is known as the “FoodGod,” to help promote the luxury treat on social media.

“Sales went up 50 percent the next day after he promoted it,” she said.

The red velvet cookie is made with imported ruby chocolate and coated with 23,000 gold leafs.

But the cookie isn’t really the most expensive part of the display; the fixtures surrounding it are what really drives up the price, she says.

The cookie is sold inside a sculpted shoe made of chocolate sitting on top of a fine-china Baccarat catchall with a string of freshwater pearls attached.

Demetriou says she searched the internet to find other expensive cookies, but so far this one is the most expensive one in the world.

To date, however, she has only sold four of them, two buyers from Dubai and two in New York.

“A lot of clients want to buy it for their wives, [but] we really haven't gotten too much information from that side," she adds.