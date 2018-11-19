Teen 'sisterpreneurs' create multimillion-dollar business in parents' kitchen

From the kitchen to thousands of retail stores across the U.S., two sisters’ business is booming after creating a popular bath bomb business — and all before they were old enough to go to high school.

Caroline and Isabel Bercaw started Da Bomb Bath Fizzers in their parents’ kitchen when they were 10 and 11 years old, respectively. Now, six years later, their products can be found in over 15,000 stores across the nation, including Costco, Target, Ulta and CVS.

Bath bombs, which are packed mixtures of dry ingredients that bubble and hiss when wet, are used to add oils bubbles, scent or colors to bathwater.

Da Bomb saw over $10 million in revenue in 2017 and is expected to hit $20 million this year.

“When we were younger we used bath bombs all the time,” said Caroline to FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “But we wanted to make our own because a lot of times it would stain the tub.”

So Caroline and Isabel decided to add a little “surprise” to each and every one of their bath bombs to make them appealing to a broader range of consumers and set them apart from the competition.

“It could be like a toy or a message on waterproof paper or even some jewelry,” Isabel said. “And it always coordinated with the name and the fragrance of the bomb.”

But beginning a business at such a young age wasn’t always easy. Caroline and Isabel were lucky enough to get a lot of support and encouragement from their parents and business partners.

“I think a big part of it was we’re just kind of fearless in a sense because we were 10 and 11 and we really didn’t fully understand the consequences of what can go wrong running a business,” said Isabel.

But it’s their parents who they attribute most of their success to.

“Our mom has an advertising and writing background. Our dad was a consultant, business consultant before this,” said Caroline. “So they both kind of worked well together and they inspire us every single day to work really hard and to follow in their footsteps.”

Caroline and Isabel said they also plan to attend college to expand their business knowledge.