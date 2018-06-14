College graduates turn basement fun into successful brewing business

What began as fun for three college graduates turned into a successful craft brewing business.

Montauk Brewing Company, has evolved in six years to become one of the most popular craft brewers in the United States. But it was just a short time ago that the longtime friends were delivering their first hand-filled kegs on bicycles to local sports bars on Long Island.

“We started home brewing after college in my basement,” Montauk Brewing Company co-founder Vaughan Cutillo told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday. “We are growing quick – it’s all organic growth. So we don’t spend big dollars on marketing.”

There were 6,266 craft breweries in the U.S. in 2017, according to the Brewers Association. They are currently dominating in the U.S., and make up 98% of all breweries in the nation. Craft beer sales account for more than 23% of the overall U.S. beer market, and raked in $26 billion in 2017.

But this beer wasn’t necessarily made for everyone – it’s only served to drinkers in New York City and Long Island.

“We wanted something that popped from the shelf standpoint – there are a lot of craft beers out in the market,” Cutillo said.

So they created very interesting, bright, color-coded, welcoming cans to showcase their beers.

“It tells the Montauk lifestyle story but very simply,” he added.