Small business wants permanent tax cuts: NFIB

Mom and pop businesses want ongoing tax cuts, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) CEO Juanita Duggan.

“Our main priority,” said Duggan to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “Is to make sure that the small business tax cut that was adopted a year ago... remains permanent and that nothing happens to it.”

President Trump recently proposed new tax measures that would make it easier for small businesses to work together to offer retirement plans, but now that the Democrats took back control of the House, the legislation likely has no chance of passing.

However Duggan is hopeful that they can convince the new Democrats that the small business tax cut is fundamentally different.

“Remember that we are half of the economy, we are half the payroll, and two out of every three new jobs is created by a small business,” she said.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index has continually hit record highs since President Trump was elected.