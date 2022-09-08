Small business must tap into tech for long-term success: Verizon Business Markets President

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar analyzed data that indicated small businesses' key concerns during an exhausted economy remain combating supply chain break-downs and inflation.

APARNA KHURJEKAR: So we're definitely seeing, even the surveys, showed that they are seeing the tightening, the top line sort of starting to put some pressure there. They're seeing the cost increase. And they are going into their cash reserves, and they don't have much of that. So, yes, what they've got to do is start thinking through where it is that they look for the line of credit, but also places where they can be stopping to invest and find places where they can invest to help with productivity.

This is where technology comes in, and we are seeing a lot of the successful companies do that really well. With bringing in the right ways of connecting, right ways to find productivity and efficiency, and collaboration tools to help them through this crisis.

