Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Small Business

Small business must tap into tech for long-term success: Verizon Business Markets President

Productivity, efficiency, and collaboration tools will help small businesses through the supply chain 'crisis,' Verizon Business Markets President suggested Thursday

close
Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar recommends small businesses start investing in technology for future security solutions on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Small business must tap into tech for long-term success: Verizon Business Markets President

Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar recommends small businesses start investing in technology for future security solutions on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar analyzed data that indicated small businesses' key concerns during an exhausted economy remain combating supply chain break-downs and inflation. 

APARNA KHURJEKAR: So we're definitely seeing, even the surveys, showed that they are seeing the tightening, the top line sort of starting to put some pressure there. They're seeing the cost increase. And they are going into their cash reserves, and they don't have much of that. So, yes, what they've got to do is start thinking through where it is that they look for the line of credit, but also places where they can be stopping to invest and find places where they can invest to help with productivity. 

Port of Los Angeles trucks

Shipping containers and trucks are seen inside the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, November 17, 2021.  ((Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

This is where technology comes in, and we are seeing a lot of the successful companies do that really well. With bringing in the right ways of connecting, right ways to find productivity and efficiency, and collaboration tools to help them through this crisis. 

VERIZON SURVEY: FINANCIAL FEARS GROW AMONG SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS WITH INFLATION TOP OF MIND

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

close
Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar provides a professional analysis of how much inflation and the economy are weighing on small businesses on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Inflation and supply chain remain small businesses’ crucial concerns: Aparna Khurjekar

Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar provides a professional analysis of how much inflation and the economy are weighing on small businesses on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 