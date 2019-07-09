Small business confidence slips in June

After rising for four months, confidence in the economy by small business owners declined in June.

The Small Business Optimism Index had a June reading of 103.3, down 1.7 points from the prior month, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB said uncertainty levels increased, as expectations for sales gains and general business conditions faded.

The reported pointed to inflation pressures possibly caused by tariffs, may be causing some firms to raise selling prices.

Overall, six components in the index fell in June, three improved and one was unchanged.

The survey's results are based on responses from 606 small-business owners last month--showed the net percentage of owners expecting higher sales volumes fell 6 points to 17 percent of owners, the weakest reading since September 2017, excluding the government shutdown earlier this year.

The report noted that job creation slowed in June.