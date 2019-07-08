MLB All-Star Game 2019 bonuses: What the winning team will earn

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game features a sizable bonus pool for whichever team earns a victory at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night.

The winning team at this year’s contest between American League and National League All-Stars will split an $800,000 purse among all 32 members of its active roster, or $25,000 per player. That total marks an increase compared to last year’s prize pool, when American League All-Stars earned $20,000 each from a $640,000 prize pool.

Only members of the winning team receive the $25,000 bonus check. However, all MLB All-Star selections are provided with other benefits, including six tickets to the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby, first-class airfare and hotel accommodations, meal allowances, a $1,000 cash stipend and a gift from their respective league, according to the terms set forth in MLB’s labor agreement.

This year’s All-Star prize pool increased as a result of offseason negotiations between MLB officials and the players union. Aside from the bonus check, MLB added $15,000 bonuses for players in both leagues who received the most fan votes at every position. Second-place finishers received $5,000 each, while third-place finishers received $2,500 each.

The MLB first awarded All-Star Game bonuses starting with the 2017 season. From 2003 to 2016, the league used the game’s result to determine whether the American League or the National League would receive home-field advantage in each season’s World Series.

This year’s MLB All-Star festivities also feature the richest prize pool in Home Run Derby history. New York Mets rookie Pete Alonzo won the event and captured the $1 million prize.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Fox Corporation is the parent company of Fox Sports and FOX Business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.