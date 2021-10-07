Hotel thriving post-COVID after owner takes big risk

When Aandrea Carter saw that the Rams Head Inn, a scenic waterfront property on the iconic Shelter Island in New York, was for sale in April, she knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Chaos does create a lot of opportunities," Carter said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "So I thought I'd suck up the courage, have some internal fortitude and just go forth and rely on people."

While taking a big risk to rebuild, renovate and reopen the space post-COVID, Carter was forced to hire out-of-state employees as it proved "very difficult finding local workers."

"We certainly got them from Puerto Rico, California, Boston, Philadelphia," Carter told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

In addition, she hired a team of craftsmen from Florida who worked 20-hour days for two weeks.

U.S. BUSINESSES ON CANADIAN BORDER WANT THEIR CUSTOMERS BACK

To keep morale up and the employees motivated, Carter used hotel rooms and the private garden to provide housing and food.

After the basement was converted into a spa, Carter offered massages and additional wellness treatments.

Carter pointed out that taking the gamble to hire non-local workers is paying off.

"We are profitable. We've been very, very fortunate," Carter expressed. "We really focused on this being a gathering place, a special sort of social space that was inclusive as well as exclusive."

However, other businesses across the country have not been as fortunate, even if it meant bigger paydays for workers.

During an interview with FOX Business' Connell McShane that aired on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Phase Technologies CEO Nick Kingsbury pointed out that unprecedented worker shortage is still impacting his business.

"We’ve had significant increases, over 15% increases in wages… Even as we come up with bonus programs… we still are not able to get a large number of employees to come through the door and stay," Kingsbury said.

Even so, Carter is looking forward to the approaching holiday season to continue thriving.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're still booking weddings, if you can believe that, in December. We have a lot of family gatherings and corporate outings, I mean, for several days at a time," Carter pointed out.

In Carter’s own words, the future of the Rams Head Inn is looking pretty good.