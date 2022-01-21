Portland restaurant owner blames Democrats for business downfall

A Portland restaurant owner is closing his doors for good due to constant break-ins by homeless addicts.



Joule Crafted Nutrition owner Eric Post joined "Varney & Co." Friday and blamed "one-sided" policies for his business' downfall.

"I hate pointing blame, but here in Oregon, we haven't had anything but a Democrat governor for 35 years," Post told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

"I think it's only fair to recognize the negative compounding effects… effects of decades of one-sided power and policies."

Democratic-led U.S. cities have experienced a surge in smash-and-grab robberies in recent months and years as well as increased homelessness.

A 24-year-old worker at a high-end furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed to death in the shop last week in what authorities were calling a random attack by a homeless man.

A Manhattan woman was also killed after a homeless man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square Saturday, authorities say.

Post told Varney he isn’t optimistic about reopening the doors to his business and doesn’t see crime rates improving in the future.

"I'm not alone… thousands of small business owners were forced to pick up needles and garbage… cleaning human waste off our doorsteps before we could open," he said. "Constantly scrubbing graffiti and picking up broken glass."

"This isn't happening because of failed leadership here. This is happening because of leadership and those ideologies that brought us to this standpoint."

Varney asked the small business owner if he would ever consider leaving Portland to go to "greener pastures elsewhere."



"Well, I’d definitely consider it," Post replied.

"I have two kids, and unfortunately, we've got a sliding public school system here that's just sad," he continued.

"There's a difference between running and supporting my kids or fighting for what's right, and I started making some posts online to help other people, across the country, realize the dangers of these one-sided policies."