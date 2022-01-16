NYC woman killed in subway attack worked as Deloitte exec, LinkedIn page suggests

The woman identified by police as the victim who was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, according to a LinkedIn page bearing the same name and image of the victim.

New York City Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s attack as Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old female from the Upper West Side. At a Saturday afternoon press conference, police said the victim was an Asian female.

A LinkedIn profile matching Go’s description and residence shows that she was a senior manager of strategy and operations at Deloitte Consulting, where she had worked since 2018.

According to her profile, she graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Economics and with an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. She was also a volunteer at the Junior League of New York City.

BALTIMORE STATE'S ATTORNEY MARILYN MOSBY INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES

A Deloitte employee told Fox News on Sunday that she was interviewed by Go for a position in the company.

Police have not independently confirmed the LinkedIn image is that of the victim, saying it does not comment on photos.

NYPD identified the suspect in Saturday’s attack as Simon Martial, a 61-year-old homeless man who has a multi-decade rap sheet.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT WHO PUNCHED 14-YEAR-OLD BOY ON SUBWAY, UTTERED ANTI-MEXICAN STATEMENTS

The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a Saturday news conference with Mayor Eric Adams.

Go was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was shoved in what police said was an unprovoked attack.

"The victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject," Sewell said.

CRIME WILL CREATE A ‘RECESSION OF UNPRECEDENTED PROPORTIONS,’ RETAIL EXPERT WARNS

Martial is charged with second-degree murder. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Saturday's attack against Go, who was of Asian descent, also raised concerns amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Police officials said the killing, including whether it was a hate crime, was under investigation, but noted that the first woman that Martial – who is Black – allegedly approached was not Asian.

"This latest attack causing the death of an Asian American woman in the Times Square subway station is particularly horrifying for our community," Margaret Fung, executive director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said. She said the community was still mourning the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"These attacks have left Asian Americans across the city and across the country feeling vulnerable and they must stop," Fung said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month New York City subways will soon see a larger police presence as crime in the nation's largest city continues to be a significant issue for residents.

On Sunday, Adams insist the subways are "safe," and argued that there was merely a "perception of fear."

Fox News has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.