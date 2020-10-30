Coronavirus lockdown a top concern ahead of Election Day, Pennsylvania business owner says

With just days to go before the 2020 presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic will be top of mind for one small business owner in battleground Pennsylvania as she heads to the voting booth on Election Day.

Continue Reading Below

“I cannot afford to be shut down for the second time because that would probably result in me shutting down permanently which I do not want to do,” Marie’s Café owner Marie Foutres told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble on Friday.

WHEN DODGERS WIN WORLD SERIES, REPUBLICANS WIN WHITE HOUSE: POLLSTER FRANK LUNTZ

The pandemic has already taken a sizeable chunk of Foutres’ Camp Hill-based business. Since the virus hit, business has been down about 50%.

Even so, Foutres was concerned about the safety and wellbeing of her staff and clientele.

“I want people to observe all of the safety measures that are in place, so, the virus does not spread any longer,” she said.

With 20 electoral votes in play, Pennsylvania has been widely considered a key swing state in presidential races.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

President Trump has three separate rallies slated for Saturday in Pennsylvania.

The president won Pennsylvania by less than 1 point in 2016, turning the state red for the first time since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS