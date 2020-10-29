Coronavirus lockdowns not part of Trump strategy, White House chief of staff says

President Trump is not going to lockdown the economy for the coronavirus pandemic, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Thursday.

"There's not any part of our strategy that's going to include a lockdown," Meadows told "Mornings with Maria."

"This president has been making sure that we're working around the clock to get therapeutics and vaccines," he said, "and we're well on our way, hopefully within weeks of deploying vaccines and getting final approval with a couple of different companies."

The Trump administration is making the economy a top priority as it grew at a record-shattering rate in the third quarter as businesses reopened from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"That's what the president's all about: finding ways to make sure we can grow our economy, lowering taxes. He's got a plan that he's working to lower taxes for middle-income wage earners and also looking at incentives to bring onshoring, bring companies back from abroad here to the United States," Meadows said.

Host Maria Bartiromo pointed out that at least 100 companies have already moved their companies from overseas back to the U.S.

The president is lowering the tax burden for all Americans and corporate America, Meadows said, as well as rolling back regulations that cause many businesses to go overseas in the first place.

"We're going to make sure that America is open for business so you can say, 'Made in America,' and it not only produces the highest quality but at the lowest cost," he said.

