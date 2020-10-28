When Dodgers win World Series, Republicans win White House: Pollster Frank Luntz

Republican pollster Frank Luntz told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday that the L.A. Dodgers World Series win could mean big news for President Trump on Election Day.

Continue Reading Below

"Every time the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series in the last 35 years… Republicans have won the White House," Luntz said on “Mornings with Maria” reacting to the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

"I don't know if that is a correlation," Luntz said adding that the game was "quite an evening."

ELECTION 2020 POLLING AVERAGE SHOWS BIDEN LEADING TRUMP NATIONALLY WITH JUST DAYS LEFT

Luntz went on to explain the latest polling numbers that show only two-thirds of former Vice President Joe Biden voters think that he will win. By comparison, Luntz said 81% of Trump voters think that their candidate will win.

"So, on election night, the assumption on both sides is that they are going to be successful. So, how the votes are counted, how quickly they are counted is going to have a tremendous impact on those first hours right after the polls close and will have an impact on what the expectations will be as the night goes on, as the days go on, and I emphasize days in what they expect to happen in the final count," he said.

Luntz said in order for Trump to be successful he “must win” Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

“Those states are too close to call right now and every one of those states is required for a Republican to win nationwide,” he explained.

On the other hand, Luntz said Democrats are “looking at the three states in the industrial Midwest: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.”

Luntz said the battleground states include Nevada and Minnesota.

“Those are the states that Republicans are eyeing very carefully because they’ve got a shot in those two states. So, in reality, this is not a nationwide election. This is a state-by-state election,” Luntz said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Luntz added that early voter turnout has given Biden a 2-to-1 advantage over Trump. However, he also noted that Trump voters heading to the polls on Election Day is “critical.”

“How those people participate,” he said, “if Trump’s voters come out to the polls, they still have a shot.”

Luntz also pointed out that it is the “first time in American history” voters are worried about their votes not being counted correctly.

“We’ve never had that concern in the electoral system, it’s something we should be paying attention to,” Luntz explained.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS